McMENAMIN, Sally

Posted: 9:53 am April 27, 2017

McMENAMIN, Sally – Peacefully at The Donegal Hospice in Letterkenny. Reposing at her residence from 2 pm until 10 pm yesterday and 2 pm to 10 pm on Thursday. Removal from her residence at 10.15 am on Friday for Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Clar at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital or Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

