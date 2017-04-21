McLOONE, Sr. Eucharia, 20th April 2017 (daughter of the late Michael and Bridget McLoone, Clooney, Glenties, Co. Donegal). Pre-deceased by her parents, her sister Mrs Bridget McCullagh, Dungloe, Co. Donegal and Philip McLoone, Ballyshannon.

Deeply regretted by her Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny in Mount Sackville, Chapelizod, Dublin, Paris, USA and West Indies, her nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection in Mount Sackville Chapel at 11 am on Saturday morning, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace