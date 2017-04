McLAUGHLIN, Teresa – The death has taken place of Teresa McLaughlin, Glackmore, Ture, Muff, Co. Donegal. Beloved sister of Margaret, Joseph, Kathleen, Rose, Philomena, Seamus and Annie.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home yesterday, Friday 31st March at 4 pm going to her late residence. Funeral Sunday 2nd April leaving her home at 12.15 pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 1 pm. Family time please between 10 pm – 10 am