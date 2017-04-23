+353 (0)74912 1014
McLAUGHLIN, David

Posted: 9:17 pm April 23, 2017

McLAUGHLIN, David – The death has taken place April 22nd 2017 at Letterkenny University Hospital of David McLaughlin, 7 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford. Much loved brother of Jack, Ethna, Anne and the late Connie, Josie and Geordie. Reposing at his home on Sunday (April 23rd) from 6 pm. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (April 25th) at 9.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital, c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am.

