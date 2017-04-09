+353 (0)74912 1014
McGUINNESS, Martha

Posted: 12:47 pm April 9, 2017

McGUINNESS, Martha – The death took place at the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny on 8th April 2017 of Martha McGuiness (née Hunter, Milford, Co. Donegal), aged 74 years. Reposing at her residence from 3 pm on Sunday (9th) untill the morning of the funeral. Removal from her residence at 9.30 am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkennny for Requiem Mass at 10 am and interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery in the family plot.

Martha is survived by her husband Liam daughter Mary Monahan (Laois), son Patrick Doyle (Waterford) and brother James Hunter (Letterkenny) , Grandchildren, Nices and Nephews and wider Family circle and Friends. May she rest in peace.

Family flowers only please Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny or Frank Bradley 95 Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny

