McGILL, Nancy – Reposing at her residence until removal on Monday evening, at 6.50 pm to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 am followed by burial afterwards inn the local cemetery. Family time from 11 pm to 10 am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.