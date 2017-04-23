+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

McENIFF, Sean

Posted: 9:55 am April 23, 2017

McENIFF, Sean – At The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Reposing at his home, with waking from 2 pm to 10 pm yesterday, Saturday 22nd April and 12 pm to 9 pm today, Sunday 23rd April. Removal from his home on Monday 23rd April at 11.30 am to The Star of the Sea Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

House private on Monday morning, 23rd April. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ben Bulben COPD care of any family member.

May He Rest in Peace

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland