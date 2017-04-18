McELWAINE, Seamus – Suddenly at home

Sadly missed by his parents Thomas and Margaret, aunts Katie and Celia, brothers and sisters Maura (Boyle), Una (Friel), Ronan, Clodagh (Walsh), Cait (Doherty), Shaun, Colm and Ciaran, partner Breda Friel, extended family and all his many friends

Rest in Peace

Removal from The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today (Tuesday) at 5 pm going to his home in Corrie. Funeral from there on Thursday at 12.30 pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 1 pm with burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice