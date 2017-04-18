+353 (0)74912 1014
McDEVITT, Peggy

Posted: 3:08 pm April 18, 2017

McDEVITT – The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Mrs Peggy McDevitt, Glenmaquin. Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy, today, Monday 17 April at 4 pm going to her residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday 19 April at 2 pm for 2.30 pm service at St. Ninian’s Church, Convoy and burial afterwards in the family plot. House private. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Ninian’s Church Funds, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy

