McCLEAN, David – The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of David McClean, Tullybogley, Errity, Manorcunningham. Remains are reposing at his residence from Yesterday, Tuesday 11 April. Funeral from there on Thursday, 13 April, at 2 pm for Service at 2.30 pm at Ray Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot.

House private. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the New Hall Fund care of Mr Alan Wallace, Treasurer.