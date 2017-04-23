+353 (0)74912 1014
McCARRON, John

Posted: 9:59 am April 23, 2017

McCARRON, John – The death has taken place April 22nd 2017 at the Tyrone County Hospital, Omagh of John McCarron, 7 Beechmount Avenue, Strabane and formerly Magherahane, Raphoe. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Geraldine (McSwiggan), Carmel (Frizelle), Frank, Sean and Cornelia (Lynn) and brother of Josie and the late Dan, Paddy, Hughie, Frank, Margaret, Dympna and Jimmy. Reposing at his home on Sunday (April 23rd) from 3 pm. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (April 25th) at 11.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimer’s Society c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

