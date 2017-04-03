McCADDEN, Sadie (née Shanley) 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, County Donegal, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, County Roscommon, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8 pm. House strictly private at all other times. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital. House private on the morning of the funeral please