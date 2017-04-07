+353 (0)74912 1014
McBRIDE, Clare

Posted: 1:54 pm April 7, 2017

McBRIDE, Clare – The sudden death has occurred at her home of Clare McBride, Long Lane, Letterkenny née Geoghegan, formerly Shantalla, Galway City, wife of Dr. Tim McBride

Clare’s remains will repose at her home from 6 pm Friday, 7th April. Removal from there on Sunday, 9th April, at 5 pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose for 10 am Funeral Mass on Monday, 10th April, with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny

Family time please from 10 pm until 11 am

 

