MARTIN Thomas (Tom) (Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Raphoe, Co. Donegal) (former Army Soldier) 8th April 2017 (peacefully) in the devoted care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elizabeth

Very sadly missed by his children Pat, Geraldine, Anne, Lorraine, Adrienne (Ayo), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours

Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family home from tomorrow, Sunday. Removal on Monday, 10th April, to St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Kilmore West, arriving for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny