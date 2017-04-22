+353 (0)74912 1014
MARTIN, Keavse

Posted: 11:03 am April 22, 2017

MARTIN, Keavsa, (née Gallagher), (Raheny) late of Donegal Town and Kitwe, 21st April 2017. Beloved wife of Tom. Loving mother of Maureen and Raymond, sister of Mary and the late Jim.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Patsy and Marie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Raheny House Nursing Home, Saturday 6 pm to 8 pm. Removal Monday to the Church of our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, Raheny for 10 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

