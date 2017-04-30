+353 (0)74912 1014
MARSHALL, Stephen

Posted: 2:18 pm April 30, 2017

MARSHALL, Stephen – The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Stephen Marshall, Ballyhaskey, Newtowncunningham. Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy, on Monday, 1 May, at 1 pm for Service at Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church at 2 pm and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining church yard.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased. No wake.

Donations in lieu to Newtowncunningham Parish Church Repair Fund care of Robin Crockett, Black Hill, Newtowncunningham.

