MANGAN, Brian

Posted: 12:51 pm April 9, 2017

MANGAN, Brian, Mill Street, Pettigo, Co. Donegal (formerly Sydney, Australia) peacefully at his residence, dear father of Sean.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Kevin and John, sisters Mary, Emer and Cathy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Mulberry Court, High Street, on Sunday 9th April from 6 pm. House private please on Monday morning. Removal on Monday at 10.30 am to St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

