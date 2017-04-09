+353 (0)74912 1014
Man arrested in Andrew Allen murder probe

Posted: 5:26 pm April 9, 2017
Andrew Allen

Murder victim Andrew Allen.

GARDAI investigating the 2012 murder of Andrew Allen in Buncrana have arrested a man.

Mr Allen was gunned down by the vigilante group Republican Action Against Drugs on February 9 2012 at his Links View Park home in Buncrana.

The 24-year-old father-of-two’s family have always denied he was a drug dealer.

A Garda spokesperson has confirmed that they have arrested a man in his early 50s in connection with the murder investigation.

He was arrested yesterday (Saturday) in the County Donegal area and is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

