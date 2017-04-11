Man arrested over Allen murder released without charge

A man arrested at the weekend as part of the investigation in to the murder of a man in Donegal five years ago has been released without charge.

]The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on Saturday and was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Andrew Allen (24) was shot dead in front of his partner at a house in Buncrana on February 9, 20212.

Despite a number of arrests, no-one has been charged in connection with the murder of the Mr Allen.

