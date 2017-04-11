+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Man arrested over Allen murder released without charge

Posted: 5:06 pm April 11, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest

A man arrested at the weekend as part of the investigation in to the murder of a man in Donegal five years ago has been released without charge.

]The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on Saturday and was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Andrew Allen (24) was shot dead in front of his partner at a house in Buncrana on February 9, 20212.

Advertisement

Despite a number of arrests, no-one has been charged in connection with the murder of the Mr Allen.

 

Andrew Allen
Posted: 5:06 pm April 11, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
TRAGIC DANIELLE LAID TO REST

“She was disarmingly kind and forgiving and her warm nature and open heart drew people into her ever-widening international...

The body of tragic Danielle McLaughlin to return home

The young woman's funeral will take place on Thursday.

BREAKING: Latest on murder in India

"The Irish Embassy is liasing closely with the British authorities and an Irish consular official is travelling from New...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland