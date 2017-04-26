LUH Emergency Department ‘extremely busy’ today

THE Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) remains extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission.

Hospital management has apologised to patients and their families for these delays.

Advertisement

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department that they can expect delays.

“We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP out-of-hours service in the first instance.

“Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.”

Restoring historic Tory lighthouse generator A WEST Cork man whose family purchased a generator which once powered Tory lighthouse is now seeking stories and...

INTERVIEW: GAA stalwart Pat Shovelin fights rare cancer Pat Shovelin worked with Jim McGuinness as goalkeeping coach to the 2012 All-Ireland winning side and the beaten finalists...