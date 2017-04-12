+353 (0)74912 1014
LAWLER, Denis

Posted: 2:03 pm April 12, 2017

LAWLER, Denis A.B. (formerly of Milford, Co. Donegal and Newtownbarry, Co.Wexford) 11th April 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Vergemount Hospital, Clonskeagh. Beloved husband of the late Maura and loving father of Liam, Elizabeth, Patricia, Ann, Ita and the late Raymond Gerard. Sadly missed by his family, his brother Willie, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Shane, his dearest companion Eleanor Dawson, his nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Reposing at the Mortuary Chapel, Vergemount Hospital, on Wednesday from 5 pm until 7 pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 2.30 pm. in Rathfarnham Church of Ireland Parish Church, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only

