KINSELLA, Denis – The Death has occured of Denis Kinsella, Church Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Removal today Wednesday at 4 pm. from Gibsons Funeral home Convoy to his late residence to arrive at 5 30 pm. Removal from his home on Thursday at 11 30 am. to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 12 pm funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Galway cancer bus c/o any family member.