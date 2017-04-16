Killygordon ‘suspicious package’ believed to be a hoax

A ‘suspect package’ discovered outside a house in a Killygordon estate this morning is believed to be a hoax.

Gardai rushed to the scene, at Railway Avenue, at around 11 am this morning following a call from a concerned resident who feared it was a pipe bomb.

The area had been sealed off and a number of houses evacuated.

Specialists from the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) arrived at the scene at around 4 pm.

A man dressed in a protective suit and helmet, assisted by a remote controlled vehicle, inspected the package.

However, he returned a short-time later in civilian clothes and removed the cylindrical shaped item.

