+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeBreaking News

Killygordon ‘suspicious package’ believed to be a hoax

Posted: 5:57 pm April 16, 2017
By Cronan Scanlon
c.scanlon@donegalnews.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Killygordon device

A member of the army bomb disposal team after inspecting a suspect device at the door of a house in the Railway Avenue estate, Killygordon. Picture: Declan Doherty

A ‘suspect package’ discovered outside a house in a Killygordon estate this morning is believed to be a hoax.

Gardai rushed to the scene, at Railway Avenue, at around 11 am this morning following a call from a concerned resident who feared it was a pipe bomb.

Advertisement

The area had been sealed off and a number of houses evacuated.

Specialists from the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) arrived at the scene at around 4 pm.

A man dressed in a protective suit and helmet, assisted by a remote controlled vehicle, inspected the package.

However, he returned a short-time later in civilian clothes and removed the cylindrical shaped item.

Posted: 5:57 pm April 16, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Body of man found dead in England due home next week

He is the son of Austin and Andrina (nee Bonner) of Dromore, Killygordon.

Killygordon man charged with having assault rifles

A KILLYGORDON man has been charged with possession of assault rifles and IRA membership at a sitting of the...

Donegal man remains in custody over Meath arms find

A SUSPECTED dissident Republican from Killygordon is expected to be brought under armed guard before the Central Criminal Court...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland