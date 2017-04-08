+353 (0)74912 1014
KELLY, Grace

Posted: 11:43 am April 8, 2017

KELLY, Grace – The death has occured at Altnagevlin Hospital Derry of Grace Kelly, 31 Racecourse Park, Derry, BT48 8TB, and formerly Meetinghouse Street, Stranorlar. Much loved daughter of Gerry & Kitty Kelly, dearly loved mother of Simone, Patrick and Aiden, devoted sister of Margaret, John, Michael, Paul, Liam, Marcella and the late Benny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, sons, brothers, sisters, extended family circle and friends.

Queen of The Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her

Her remains will repose at her home at 31 Racecourse Park, Derry on Friday, April 7th, from 7 pm. Removal from there on Saturday, April 8th, at 4 pm to her former home at Meetinghouse Street, Stranorlar, Reposing from 6 pm. Funeral leaving from there on Monday, April 10th, at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

