Investigation launched after fire engine stolen

Posted: 11:47 am April 3, 2017
fire tender

A GARDA investigation is under way after a fire engine was stolen in Donegal.

The vehicle was stolen from Stranorlar Fire Station last night and it is understood it was found along the border close to Castlederg.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said, “We can confirm that a fire engine was taken from the Stranorlar Fire Station on Sunday night/Monday morning and was later found near Killygordon. This matter is currently being investigated by An Garda Síochána and for this reason we are not in a position to offer further comment at this time.”

