Hyde Park bombing accused to be pursued in civil court

A DONEGAL man accused of involvement in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing in London is to be pursued through the civil court.

Families of soldiers killed in the IRA attack are reportedly taking legal action against John Downey.

The Carrigart man was charged four years ago with the murders, which he denied, but the prosecution at the Old Bailey collapsed in 2014.

The case against the Donegal man was ended because British government officials sent him a letter in 2007, as part of a controversial On The Runs scheme, telling him he was no longer a wanted man.

Now Sarahjane Young, daughter of Lance Corporal Jeffrey Young, who was 19 when he was killed, has reportedly filed a civil claim at London’s High Court against John Downey.