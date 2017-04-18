+353 (0)74912 1014
HILTON, Rodney Arnold

Posted: 3:10 pm April 18, 2017

HILTON, Rodney Arnold – The Death has occurred of Rodney Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí, Clarcam, Donegal Town peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains to arrive to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar, Donegal Town on Wednesday for 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:30 am with removal afterwards to Lakelands Funeral Home & Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital. House strictly Private at all times.

