HEGARTY, Fionnuala – Suddenly at University Hospital, Galway. Beloved wife of Ian and much loved mother of Elaine, Ian, Valerie, Paul and Stephen, brothers Sean and Leo, sisters Mary-Ann, Nora and Breege, sons-in-law David and Darren, daughter-in-law Mairead, grandsons Darragh, Cian, Eoin and Cathal, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Arriving at her residence in Main St. Kilcar on Wednesday 19th April at approximately 9 pm. Reposing at her home until Friday morning 21st with removal to St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday Morning

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace