+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

HEGARTY, Fionnuala

Posted: 10:37 am April 19, 2017

HEGARTY, Fionnuala – Suddenly at University Hospital, Galway. Beloved wife of Ian and much loved mother of Elaine, Ian, Valerie, Paul and Stephen, brothers Sean and Leo, sisters Mary-Ann, Nora and Breege, sons-in-law David and Darren, daughter-in-law Mairead, grandsons Darragh, Cian, Eoin and Cathal, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Arriving at her residence in Main St. Kilcar on Wednesday 19th April at approximately 9 pm. Reposing at her home until Friday morning 21st with removal to St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar to arrive for Requiem Mass at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday Morning

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland