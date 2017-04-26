Guilty plea to arson of Convoy Orange Hall

TWO men pleaded guilty before the Circuit Court sitting in Letterkenny on Wednesday to separate charges, one for the arson of the Convoy Orange Hall and the other for criminal damage to the door of the Presbyterian Church in Convoy on the same date.

Damien Murray (35) of 26 Ardmiran Park, Stranorlar pleaded guilty to the arson of Convoy Thiepval Memorial Loyal Orange Lodge Number 1005, Kiltoal on October 3, 2014.

Advertisement

Eamon McGill (34) of Macmeenstown, Convoy pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage at Convoy Presbyterian Church on the same date when he damaged the door of the church belonging to Rev Griffin.

Barrister for Murray, Mr Colm Smith SC told Judge Terence O’Sullivan that his client currently has to sign on every day at the garda station and was anxious to be able to work to make some restitution. Murray was also subject to a night time curfew as part of his bail conditions.

Judge O’Sullivan agreed Murray could sign on twice a week at Ballybofey Garda Station and the curfew was lifted.

Shane Costello SC for McGill said his client was of modest means and requested that sentencing be put back to December to allow him time to gather funds.

Probation and Welfare reports are to be prepared for the December sentencing of both men and a medical and psychiatric report is to be prepared on Murray.

Donegal cafe cooking up free dinners for Christmas Day “We will be offering a starter, a main course and a dessert on the day to anyone, regardless of...

New York, Convoy and catchment areas 'Very significant progress' has been made in the past 12 months on the Clubhouse and Dressing Rooms at the...