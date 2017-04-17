+353 (0)74912 1014
GRIFFIN, Peter

Posted: 10:15 am April 17, 2017

GRIFFIN, Peter – Peacefully, at his late residence. Beloved husband of the late Celine (née Mc Gready) and devoted father of Mary (McBrearty), John, Celine (Espey), Paul, Breege (McLoone), Geraldine (Peacock) and Patricia (Faulkner); dear brother of Sean (Donegal Town), Ena Campbell (Inver) and the late George Griffin, Molly (Freeman), Annie (Reid-Forrester) and Bridie (Staunton).

He is deeply and deservedly missed by his loving family, brothers and sister, daughters-in law Geraldine (née Doogan), Deirdre (née Martin), sons-in-law Leo McBrearty, Kieran Espey, John McLoone, George Peacock, Gerard Faulkner, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends

Reposing at the home of his daughter Breege McLoone at Station Road, Mountcharles from yesterday, Sunday from 7 pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11 am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. Family time from 10 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral, please

