GILL, Noel – The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Noel Gill 29 Ardaravan Road, Buncrana. Remains reposing at his son John’s residence, 3 Ard Ná Gréine, Tullyarvan, Buncrana. Funeral from there on Monday 17th at 10.15 am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11 am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10 pm until 10 am