GALVIN, Bernadette

GALVIN (née Dorrian) (Limerick) Bernadette (late of Claughaun Road, Garryowen and Ardara, Co. Donegal) April 27th, 2017 (peacefully) following a brief illness. Beloved wife of P.J. and dearly loved mother of Maureen, Bernadette, Deirdre and Dermot. Bernadette.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Francie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on Monday (May 1st) from 4 pm followed by removal at 5.30 pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Tuesday (May 2nd) at 12.30 pm with funeral afterwards to Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch)