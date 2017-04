GALLAGHER, Michael (Neddie) Eoin – Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home took place yesterday, Thursday evening, April 27th from, 6 pm with removal at 7 pm going to his late residence. Rosary at 9 pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday morning, April 29th, at 10.45 am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11 pm to 10 am.