GALLAGHER, Hugh / KILGANNON, Suzanne – The death has occured of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone and formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, Monday 3rd April 2017 at his daughter and son-in-laws residence Kathleen and Ben Kilgannon, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone after a short illness.

Also Hugh’s granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who died suddenly Monday 3rd April 2017

May they Rest in Peace