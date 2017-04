GALLAGHER, Grace – late of Derryconnor. Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest this Wednesday afternoon at 4 pm to repose at her daughter Moya’s residence in Derryconnor, Gortahork. Removal on Friday, 21st April, at 10.15 am for 11 am Funeral Mass at the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10 pm. House private from 11 pm to 10 am. Donations, if desired, to The Diabetes Society.