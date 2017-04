FUREY, Cissie – Reposing at her son PJ Furey’s home. Removal tomorrow, Tuesday morning, 11th April, at 10.30 am to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 12 midnight until 10 am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice