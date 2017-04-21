+353 (0)74912 1014
Frustrated Gaoth Dobhair to face Four Masters this week

Posted: 6:30 pm April 21, 2017
Gaoth Dobhair's Dáire Ó Baoill who is a key player for the Gaoth Dobhair seniors. Photo: Patrick McIlwaine

Gaoth Dobhair's Dáire Ó Baoill who is a key player for the Gaoth Dobhair seniors. Photo: Patrick McIlwaine

THE All County League has been up-and-running for six weeks now, but Gaoth Dobhair are preparing for only their second game of the campaign so far this Sunday.

The Magheragallon men had seven representatives in the Donegal Under 21 panel that reached the All-Ireland semi-final, and their run meant Gaoth Dobhair have had three games postponed this term.

That leaves them already playing catch-up and they currently prop up the Division 1 table.

Former Donegal star Odhrán McNiallais turned to Twitter last week to convey his frustrations with the situation, but there should be more regularity to their season now according to Gaoth Dobhair selector, John Bosco Gallagher, starting this Sunday when they host Four Masters at 3pm.

“It’s been very stop-start so far, but hopefully we’ll get a run at it now.

“It has been frustrating. We have been struggling to get the numbers out at training.

“A lot of the lads are working away now, and there is not the same employment locally as there once was.

“We had seven involved with the Under 21s, and they were missing training too, which was a big chunk.

“We were delighted to have so many on the panel, and we are very disappointed that they aren’t preparing for an All-Ireland Final.

“They’ll come back to the club now and we’ll get down to work. We have only played one league game and we lost that to Dungloe, so we need to get a few points on the board now.”

FOR FULL PREVIEW, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

