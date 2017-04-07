FRIEL, Patsy – The death has occurred peacefully at Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny Univeristy Hospital of Patsy Friel, New Mill Road, Ramelton, Letterkenny, Co.Donegal.

Sadly, missed by his loving family, son Terence, daughters Margaret O’ Connor and Patrica Shannon, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Removal from Eternal Light, Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Friday April 7th at 3 pm going to his late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday April 9th at 2 pm in St. Mary’s Chruch Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.