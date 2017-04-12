+353 (0)74912 1014
Former mayor of Donegal on drink driving charge

Posted: 3:08 pm April 12, 2017
Councillor Ciaran Brogan

A DONEGAL County Council member has been charged with drink driving, six months after being given a motoring ban for a similar type offence.

Ciaran Brogan’s case was mentioned at Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

The 44-year-old of Sockar, Trentagh, Letterkenny, is accused of drink driving at Treanbeg in Trentagh on April 1.

It is alleged he was behind the wheel of his Toyota Avensis car while in excess of the legal drink drive limit.

The allegation is that he provided Gardai with a breath sample of 70mg, more than three times the limit.

The matter was adjourned until June 12.

Late last year Cllr Brogan was fined €400 and banned from driving for three years after being convicted of being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

