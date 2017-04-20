Fanad and Rovers to meet in Colin Breslin Cup final

FANAD United will look to complete a Donegal Youth League double when they face Letterkenny Rovers in the Colin Breslin Cup Final in Rathmullan this Saturday at 1 pm.

Niall Doherty’s Fanad enjoyed an excellent season in the Dick Duffy Memorial League and were crowned champions back in February.

They then turned their attention to the cup competitions and reached the Colin Breslin Cup final after defeating Gweedore Celtic 3-2 at the last-four stage.

Letterkenny Rovers won four Donegal Youth League titles in succession between 2012 and 2015, before missing out last season when Drumkeen took the honours.

They also found themselves well off the pace this term, and their manager Anthony Gorman says Fanad are worthy league champions.

“Fanad won the league and deservedly so. The best team always wins the league and I said that to Niall after they won it.

“We have a lot of good players too, but they were consistently the best team over the course of the season.”

