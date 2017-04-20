+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Fanad and Rovers to meet in Colin Breslin Cup final

Posted: 4:00 pm April 20, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Fanad United youth team

Fanad United youth team

FANAD United will look to complete a Donegal Youth League double when they face Letterkenny Rovers in the Colin Breslin Cup Final in Rathmullan this Saturday at 1 pm.

Niall Doherty’s Fanad enjoyed an excellent season in the Dick Duffy Memorial League and were crowned champions back in February.

Advertisement

They then turned their attention to the cup competitions and reached the Colin Breslin Cup final after defeating Gweedore Celtic 3-2 at the last-four stage.

Letterkenny Rovers won four Donegal Youth League titles in succession between 2012 and 2015, before missing out last season when Drumkeen took the honours.

They also found themselves well off the pace this term, and their manager Anthony Gorman says Fanad are worthy league champions.

“Fanad won the league and deservedly so. The best team always wins the league and I said that to Niall after they won it.

“We have a lot of good players too, but they were consistently the best team over the course of the season.”

FOR FULL PREVIEW, DON’T MISS FRIDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 4:00 pm April 20, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
FIVE MINUTES WITH… DANE DUNWORTH

Dane Dunworth gives us an insight into the Fanad United dressing room.

Fanad on brink of capturing Youth League title

A win over Keadue Rovers would clinch the Dick Duffy Memorial league title for a Fanad team which has...

Cockhill want treble, Rovers want a cup

COMPLETING a domestic treble for the first time is Cockhill Celtic’s goal today (Sunday) as they travel to the...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland