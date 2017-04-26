+353 (0)74912 1014
Falcarragh to go country for poignant fundraiser

Posted: 2:00 pm April 26, 2017
Megan Ó Rodaigh and her Jiving Kids who will be performing in Falcarragh tomorrow evening.

Megan Ó Rodaigh and her Jiving Kids who will be performing in Falcarragh tomorrow evening.

THEY will be pulling on their cowboy boots in Falcarragh tomorrow night for a very special fundraising concert.

Megan Ó Rodaigh has put together the evening of music in memory of her aunt Winnie who sadly passed away just before Christmas.

Tomorrow night, Aras Begley Hall will spring to life in Winnie’s memory with a host of great acts lined up to perform.

Among them will be country star David James while the Megan Ó Rodaigh Jiving Kids will also put in an appearance.

All the proceeds will go to Donegal Hospice and things get under way at 9pm.

It’s going to be a good one!

