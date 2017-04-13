Easter Entertainment at The Mellon

The Mellon Country Inn have plenty to keep you entertained this Easter.
Recently reopened under new ownership, The Mellon has quite the musical line up to suit everyone.
SATURDAY 15th APRIL
Barry Kirwan & Jim Devine
SUNDAY 16 APRIL (Easter Sunday)
Two Amigos
Country Music in O’Brien’s Bar @ 4pm
FRIDAY 21ST APRIL
Solo Sound
Country Music in O’Brien’s Bar @ 9pm
SATURDAY 22ND APRIL
Lee Matthews
The £1000 Grand Final of the Dance Championships
COMING SOON
Bagatelle
Don’t forget to call in for a bite to eat over Easter in their OBrien’s Restaurant, where good food is served daily to 9pm.
The Mellon Country Inn facilities are available for private parties, family gatherings, Weddings and conferences.
Tel: +44 28 8166 1224
E-mail: info@melloninn.com
https://www.facebook.com/TheMellonCountryInn/
Why not spend your Easter break in the fun and family friendly Fermanagh Lakelands? Here is just a taste...
A POWERFUL and original new song by Ballybofey band ‘Glow’ has racked up over 5,000 YouTube and Facebook views...
Come and experience an undiscovered world of unique music, culture and spectacular scenery on the northern most route of...