Easter Entertainment at The Mellon

The Mellon Country Inn have plenty to keep you entertained this Easter.

Recently reopened under new ownership, The Mellon has quite the musical line up to suit everyone.

SATURDAY 15th APRIL

Barry Kirwan & Jim Devine

SUNDAY 16 APRIL (Easter Sunday)

Two Amigos

Country Music in O’Brien’s Bar @ 4pm

FRIDAY 21ST APRIL

Solo Sound

Country Music in O’Brien’s Bar @ 9pm

SATURDAY 22ND APRIL

Lee Matthews

The £1000 Grand Final of the Dance Championships

COMING SOON

Bagatelle

Don’t forget to call in for a bite to eat over Easter in their OBrien’s Restaurant, where good food is served daily to 9pm.

The Mellon Country Inn facilities are available for private parties, family gatherings, Weddings and conferences.

Tel: +44 28 8166 1224

E-mail: info@melloninn.com

www.melloncountryhotel.com

https://www.facebook.com/TheMellonCountryInn/

