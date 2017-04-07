+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

DUGGAN, Hugh

Posted: 2:01 pm April 7, 2017

DUGGAN, Hugh – The death has occurred of Hugh Duggan, Mill Street, Co. Donegal, peacefully, at the Graan Nursing Home, Enniskillen. His remains will be reposing this Friday evening at his daughter Mary’s residence, Lough Derg Road. Pettigo from 6 pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society N.I. to any family member or to Pat Britton funeral director

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland