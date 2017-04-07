DUGGAN, Hugh – The death has occurred of Hugh Duggan, Mill Street, Co. Donegal, peacefully, at the Graan Nursing Home, Enniskillen. His remains will be reposing this Friday evening at his daughter Mary’s residence, Lough Derg Road. Pettigo from 6 pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society N.I. to any family member or to Pat Britton funeral director