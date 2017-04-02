+353 (0)74912 1014
DUFFY, Alan

Posted: 9:58 am April 2, 2017

DUFFY, Alan – The sudden death has occurred in the Caribbean Islands of Alan Duffy, Clar Road, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home today, Sunday, from 6 pm to 10 pm and on Monday from 2 pm to 10 pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with Burial afterwards at St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member. House private on Tuesday morning, please

Rest in Peace

