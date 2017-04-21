Drogheda claim the spoils in Finn Park

Finn Harps 0-2 Drogheda United

FINN Harps produced a lacklustre performance in Ballybofey tonight, as they lost out to Drogheda United.

Ollie Horgan’s Harps were without a host of regulars and they started poorly with Adam Wixted almost scoring for the visitors in the first minute.

Drogheda dominated the first half and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 30th minute with Wixted heading home after great play from Stephen Elliot.

Harps improved after the break with Paddy McCourt impressing, but they squandered three good chances to equalise.

They were left to rue those misses when Gavin Brennan notched Drogheda’s second goal in the 79th minute, and the away side held on for all three points.

