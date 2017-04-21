+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com
Donegal News Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccer

Drogheda claim the spoils in Finn Park

Posted: 9:58 pm April 21, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

Finn Harps 0-2 Drogheda United

FINN Harps produced a lacklustre performance in Ballybofey tonight, as they lost out to Drogheda United.

Advertisement

Ollie Horgan’s Harps were without a host of regulars and they started poorly with Adam Wixted almost scoring for the visitors in the first minute.

Drogheda dominated the first half and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 30th minute with Wixted heading home after great play from Stephen Elliot.

Harps improved after the break with Paddy McCourt impressing, but they squandered three good chances to equalise.

They were left to rue those misses when Gavin Brennan notched Drogheda’s second goal in the 79th minute, and the away side held on for all three points.

FOR FULL MATCH REPORT & REACTION, DON’T MISS MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS

Posted: 9:58 pm April 21, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Sean Houston is happy to be back home

A versatile and skilful player, Letterkenny man Sean Houston has become a key player for Harps.

Bonner hits double as Harps see off Cockhill

Finn Harps 3-1 Cockhill Celtic FINN Harps qualified for the second round of the EA Sports Cup after seeing...

Former Finn Harps manager honoured at Civic Reception

Patsy McGowan is synonymous with soccer in Donegal and has been involved with the ‘beautiful game’ since he was...

Top
Advertisement
+353 (0)74912 1014
advertising@donegalnews.com
editor@donegalnews.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Donegal News.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Donegal News is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. St. Anne's Court, Letterkenny, County Donegal, Ireland