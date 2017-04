DOOGAN, Danny – Formerly of Oldtown, Falcarragh. Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny yesterday, Monday, April 24th, at 5.30 pm to his home at Race End, Coolboy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, April 26th, at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in St. Finian’s Cemetery, Falcarragh. Family time from 10 pm to 11 am.