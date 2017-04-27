DONNELLY, Bridie

DONNELLY, (The Rock, Bundoran, Co. Donegal) April 26th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Mowlam Nursing Home, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Bridie, beloved wife of the late John, and loving mother of Seamus, Gerry, Annmarie and Michelle.

Deeply and sincerely regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Niall (Murray) and Cian (Gallagher), daughters-in-law Billy Jean and Anne, her beloved grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many great friends.

May She Rest in Eternal Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday (April 27th) from 12 noon to 9 pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Friday morning (April 28th) from her late residence at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. House private on Friday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals or by donation box at family home or church.