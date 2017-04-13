+353 (0)74912 1014
Donegal woman dies in boating tragedy

Posted: 11:03 am April 13, 2017
Devenish Island where the boating tragedy occurred.

Devenish Island where the boating tragedy occurred.

AN investigation is under way in Fermanagh following the death of a Donegal woman who fell from a boat during the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened near Devenish Island, Lough Erne at around 1.20am.

Police, along with other emergency service colleagues responded to the emergency and the search ended around 3am.

It is understood the woman’s husband and two children were on the boat with her when the tragedy occurred.

PSNI Inspector Gavin Sterling said: “A full search operation was implemented and sadly a body was recovered from the water shortly before 3am this morning. An investigation into the circumstances is now underway and a post mortem examination is expected to be carried out.

“Local police would extend their sympathies to the family and would offer thanks to all of the agencies involved in the overnight operation.”

