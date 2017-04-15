Donegal U21 dreams shattered by Dublin

DONEGAL’S All Ireland final dreams were shattered at Kingspan Breffni Park this afternoon as they were put to the sword by Dublin.

Trailing by thre points at the short whistle (0-05 to 0-02), Declan Bonner’s young charges fired over two points in as many minutes at the start of the second half to come to within a point of Dessie Farrell’s team but that was as good as it got.

A gaol from centre back Sean McMahon ten minutes frm time effectively sealed the issue as the Dubs ran out seven point winners and now go on to play with winners of Kerry or Galway in the final in two weeks time.

SEE MONDAY’S DONEGAL NEWS FOR REPORT AND REACTION