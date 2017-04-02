Donegal lose to Mayo and miss out on League Final spot

Mayo 1-12 Donegal 0-13

A poor second half display proved costly as 14-man Donegal lost to Mayo in Castlebar today.

Donegal kicked the first two points of the match, but Mayo hit back with 1-3 on the trot. Cillian O’Connor scored a penalty, after he was fouled by Mark Anthony McGinley.

However, Donegal had a terrfic second quarter against the wind, and led by 0-11 to 1-5 at half-time.

Cian Mulligan landed two brilliant points at the start of the second half as the visitors extended their lead, but Donegal then lost their way, and they also had Eamonn Doherty sent off.

Donegal failed to score after the 39th minute, and Mayo landed six more points to win the game. The result means that Rory Gallagher’s team just miss out on a spot in the Division 1 League Final.



